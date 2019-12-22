Christmas Day multi-millionaire guaranteed as top Lotto prize rolls over

One National Lottery player will be in for a cracker of a Christmas as the jackpot rose to a guaranteed £15 million after nobody won the top prize in Saturday's draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 27, 33, 36, 42 and 45 and the bonus number was 26.

Set of balls 10 were used and draw machine Guinevere was used.

Two players won the second prize of £1 million each by matching five balls and the bonus ball.

Some 118 people won £1,750 each by matching five balls, while another 6,792 players netted £140 prizes.

Another 133,613 won £30 for matching three numbers, while 1,108,848 won a free lucky dip.

Nobody won the Thunderball top prize of £500,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 10, 11, 18, 24 and 36 and the Thunderball number was 10.

The next Lotto draw will take place on Christmas Day.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said, "Christmas Day's Lotto draw will make the festive season extra special as there is a guaranteed £15 million 'Must Be Won' jackpot up for grabs.

"It promises to be a big night as there could be lots more winners celebrating a fantastic Christmas."