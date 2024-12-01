Christmas 2024: where to get a festive turkey in and around Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
With the big day quickly approaching, many will be looking to get their turkey and all the trimmings sorted for Christmas dinner.

Here are eight places where you can get your big bird ahead of the festivities.

Windy Arbour Farm, Ashton Rd, Wigan WN5 7XX

1. Windy Arbour Farm Shop

Windy Arbour Farm, Ashton Rd, Wigan WN5 7XX Photo: submit

Princess St, Wigan WN3 4HW

2. Butchers Fayre

Princess St, Wigan WN3 4HW Photo: submit

810 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8AX

3. England & Sons

810 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8AX Photo: submit

Both the Asthon site, located at 157 Bolton Rd, Wigan WN4 8AE and the Pemberton site at 299 Ormskirk Rd, Wigan WN5 9DN are taking Christmas orders

4. John Mather

Both the Asthon site, located at 157 Bolton Rd, Wigan WN4 8AE and the Pemberton site at 299 Ormskirk Rd, Wigan WN5 9DN are taking Christmas orders Photo: submit

