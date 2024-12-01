Here are eight places where you can get your big bird ahead of the festivities.
1. Windy Arbour Farm Shop
Windy Arbour Farm, Ashton Rd, Wigan WN5 7XX Photo: submit
2. Butchers Fayre
Princess St, Wigan WN3 4HW Photo: submit
3. England & Sons
810 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8AX Photo: submit
4. John Mather
Both the Asthon site, located at 157 Bolton Rd, Wigan WN4 8AE and the Pemberton site at 299 Ormskirk Rd, Wigan WN5 9DN are taking Christmas orders Photo: submit
