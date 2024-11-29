Christmas in Wigan: The festive markets taking place across the borough

By Sian Jones
Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
The festive season is finally here and for many Christmas lovers that means one thing: Christmas shopping.

From buying presents to stocking fillers, festive food to little treats, Christmas markets are a staple in the seasonal calendar.

So why not wrap up warm and head on down to one of these festive markets taking place across the borough? Some of them are taking place tomorrow (Saturday).

November 30

1. Standish Christmas Market

November 30 Photo: submit

Christmas Market- November 30

2. The Edge Arena, Southgate, Wigan

Christmas Market- November 30 Photo: MA

November 30, December 7, 14, 21

3. Wigan Christmas Market- Standishgate, Wigan

November 30, December 7, 14, 21 Photo: JB

December 1: 10am-3pm

4. WYZ Chirstmas Market- Wigan Youth Zone

December 1: 10am-3pm Photo: submit

