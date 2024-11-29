From buying presents to stocking fillers, festive food to little treats, Christmas markets are a staple in the seasonal calendar.
So why not wrap up warm and head on down to one of these festive markets taking place across the borough? Some of them are taking place tomorrow (Saturday).
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.