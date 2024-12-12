And Christmas Jumper Day (December 12) is an annual celebration that embraces the fun of the holiday season.
It invites people to come together and wear their favourite Christmas sweaters – and the more lurid the better! – while raising funds for charitable initiatives in the process.
We were inundated with pictures of you, your little ones and even furry friends in their festive wear.
Here is a selection.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.