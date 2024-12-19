Hundreds of people in Wigan without a home this Christmas

By Sonja Tutty
Published 19th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hundreds of people in Wigan will spend Christmas without a home, new estimates suggest.

Research by housing charity Shelter suggests 354,000 people in England are homeless, a 14 per cent jump from this time last year.

The charity said its figures are "the most comprehensive overview of recorded homelessness in England".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Wigan, Shelter estimates 505 people will be homeless this Christmas, including 245 children.

More than 500 people in Wigan face being homeless this Christmas.placeholder image
More than 500 people in Wigan face being homeless this Christmas.
placeholder image
Read More
Bailiffs break in: shock as Wigan eatery shuts weeks after makeover

It means one in 652 people in the area are homeless.

Across the North West, 21,826 people are estimated to be homeless.

The charity – which described its research as a snapshot of the number of people recorded as homeless on a given night in 2024 – blamed "extortionate private rents" and a "dire lack of genuinely affordable" social homes for trapping more people in homelessness.

The data includes rough sleepers, single people in hostels, and people living in temporary accommodation arranged either by themselves, by councils, or by social services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Wigan, 494 people were in temporary accommodation arranged by the council as of July.

Meanwhile, the most recent data from autumn last year shows 11 people were sleeping rough.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “As the country prepares to wind down and celebrate the festive season in our homes, it’s unimaginable that 354,000 will spend this winter homeless – many of them forced to shiver on the wet streets or in a mouldy hostel room with their entire family.

"Across England, extortionate private rents combined with a dire lack of genuinely affordable social homes is trapping more and more people in homelessness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Parents are spending sleepless nights worrying about their children growing up in cramped and often damaging temporary accommodation, as weeks and months turn into years without somewhere secure for them to call home."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the figures are "shocking", adding they show the "devastating reality" of the homelessness crisis.

They said: "No-one should have to spend Christmas without a home and this Government is taking urgent action to get us back on track to ending homelessness, including committing £1 billion in funding to support homelessness services.

"We will go even further to fix these housing challenges by building the social and affordable homes we need as part of our Plan for Change, while the Deputy Prime Minister is also chairing a new inter-ministerial group dedicated to tackling the root causes of homelessness."

Related topics:WiganParentsEnglandGovernmentNorth West

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice