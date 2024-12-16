Local food business to open doors on Christmas day as owner undertakes huge ‘Mount Everest climb’ challenge

Hindley-based Chicken & Bits will open its doors on Christmas day for those in need, while owner Jamie Greenall is currently undertaking a huge climbing challenge.

Chicken & Bits, which has been opened for two months, will be offering free meals to the local community on Christmas day between 11am-1pm, located at 42 Market Street.

Greenall is also midway through a huge challenge of climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest five times on a stairmaster throughout December at his local gym, Trans4orm in Wigan, which is allowing participants to join in the challenge for free.

Chicken & Bits owner Jamie Greenall is also currently undertaking a charity climbing challenge

He has raised close to £500 so far, with money to be donated to local charity The Brick, and has been joined by the likes of former Wigan players Chris Tuson and Ben Austin among others to date.

“Every year we try to do something for charity, but usually we keep it to ourselves and we do what we can,” Greenall said, who runs Chicken & Bits with partner Danielle.

“This year is a little bit different, we’ve opened a new business and we’re open on Christmas day.

“Alongside that, plenty of people are getting involved climbing with me each day, and people are still coming forward wanting to get involved. It’s been good. It’s enjoyable - painful - but good!

Chicken & Bits will open its door on Christmas day from 11am-1pm

“I’m big into my fitness, but I’ve never done a challenge like this. I came up with the idea three days prior to December, and we’ve had 25 names on the list, it’s quite overwhelming.

“Over 30 days, I need to complete just short of 370 floors on a stairmaster a day. We’re currently doing 400 a day, which takes just more than 90 minutes.

“Every person who completes a day gets five free meals, and every person has donated those to the Christmas day opening. We’re also going to match that and double it, opening our doors for those in need.”

The Brick is an anti-poverty charity offering services to people who are at risk of or transitioning through homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

To find out more on Jamie’s challenge or to donate, head tohttps://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-greenall-1732793758282?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.