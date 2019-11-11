Culture fund money is now up for grabs

Applications are now open to Wigan bodies to bid for cash from the Greater Manchester Culture Fund.

The purse provides money to cultural organisations committed to providing excellent cultural experiences and opportunities across the 10 boroughs of the city-region.

And it aims to support delivery of GM Combined Authority’s strategy for Culture and Creativity: Grown in Greater Manchester. Known Around the World.

Wigan Council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan said: “We are rightly proud of our rich cultural heritage and thriving cultural sector.

From grass-roots community and heritage groups to internationally significant cultural organisations and cutting edge digital festivals, This funding will help us achieve our ambitions to ensure that world-leading arts, culture and creativity reach every corner of Greater Manchester and beyond.”

The deadline for submission of applications is 10am on November 29.