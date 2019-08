Panto is more normally associated with the colder months of the year.

But visitors to Haigh Woodland Park have been guaranteed a colourful show every Tuesday this month. That’s courtesy of Pendle Productions.

Director Tim Lince said: “The idea was to bring the family and a picnic and enjoy the beautiful parkland whilst watching a show."

Today saw the curtain come down on the final production of the summer - The Wizard Of Oz.

More next year please!