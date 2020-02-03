Dinner, tea or supper? How do you describe your evening meal?

An evening meal has different meanings across the UK, with half of people calling it 'dinner', and almost as many describing it as 'tea', according to a new study.

A minority of people - one in 20 - refer to the final meal of the day as 'supper', research by hotel chain Travelodge suggested.

How do you describe your evening meal?

The term 'tea' is more prevalent in the North, while 'dinner' is more commonly used in the South, said Travelodge.

Its survey of guests at its 200 restaurants found that one in five people think tea refers to a cup of tea, while a similar number said it was a light meal in the afternoon.

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said restaurant staff regularly debate whether an evening meal should be called dinner or tea.

"Opinion is clearly divided across the country - but dinner is growing in popularity," she said.

The average family eat their evening meal at 7pm, with a similar number insisting adults eat at the same time as their children, said the report.