Electric car charging points near me: charge points in Wigan, which network to use and how much it costs

According to recent estimates, the UK now has more than 200,000 electric cars zooming up and down its roads.

Many believe that the move towards electric is a key part of the country becoming more environmentally friendly, but the switch does present certain new challenges for drivers.

Fees and charge types vary, so youll want to know your charging points ahead of time. Picture: Shutterstock

First and foremost, there’s the matter of where to charge your electric vehicle. While charging can be done at home or at work if the facilities are available, most drivers will also find themselves making use of public charging points.

How do public charging points work?

To use a charging point, it is recommended that EV drivers become a member of a Public Charging Network. There is a wide range of companies that provide charging networks, from national companies such as ZeroNet, to region-specific ones like ChargePlace Scotland.

Methods also vary between companies – some provide an RFID card with which to access their services, while others offer an app. Many now provide both options.

Most charging can be done at home, but you never know when youll need a top-up. Picture: Shutterstock

Though most charging points require an account to be set up with the appropriate charging network, some now also offer a contactless pay-as-you-go option.

Different EVs require different chargers, so it’s important to become a member of a network with points that will suit your car. You’ll also want to select one with charging points in locations that are convenient for you.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary between different companies, so you may want to take that into account as well. Although many charging points are free to use, most of the faster ones will charge a fee. Often, this will include a flat connection fee, as well as a cost per time spent and energy used.

For example, ZeroNet charges no membership fee and many of its charging points are free to access, though customers are advised to check with the specific point first.

ChargePlace Scotland charge £20 per year for the use of an RFID card, but also offer a free app which can be used to access their charging points.

Where are the charging points in Wigan?

Here’s a list of all the EV charging points currently available in Wigan. For details of each charge point’s address, network and type of charger, visit the ZapMap.

Mona Street Pay and Display

Chorley Group Nissan Wigan

Thomas Linacre Centre

Chorley Group Nissan Wigan

Thomas Linacre Outpatient Centre

Grand Arcade Shopping Centre

Water Street Car Park

James' 7kW

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary

Renault Dealership: Arnold Clark Automobiles

Holiday Inn Express Wigan

Toyota Wigan

Hindley Service Station

Hallbridge Gardens

Selkirk Avenue

Best Western Lancashire Manor Hotel

Rivington Services M61

Asda Golborne

Holiday Inn Haydock