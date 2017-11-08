Everyone’s a winner in winter campaign

Kind-hearted Wiganers are being invited to help out a local charity - and get money off their lunch at the same time.



An initiative by Subway entitled #Gloves4Subs is encouraging people to donate a new pair of gloves to the eaterie, make a £1 donation and receive a six-inch Sub.

The warming community initiative is taking place at outlets across the North West including those in Wigan with The Brick the recipient of all donations made locally.

In total 27 homeless shelters, housing associations and projects will be helped across Greater Manchester.

Neil Denny from Subway said: “We are delighted to be running this campaign. Our aim is to keep the many people affected by the cold winter warm through this initiative.

“We are encouraging our regular customers to spread the word and our staff will be on hand throughout the day to greet those who wish to donate a pair of gloves - don’t forget they must be new.”

The initiative is taking place today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, between 11am and 7pm.

The Brick Project offers services to people who are homeless and in poverty. As well as offering a crisis intervention service, it also runs Wigan’s largest food bank.

It relies on donations from businesses and the public. For more information on how to donate, visit thebrick.org.uk.