Congratulations to all the families and their new arrivals.
1. Wigan babies
Reece born May 20 9lb 4oz Photo: submit
2. Wigan babies
Marnie Louise Liptrot born May 13 7lb 7oz Photo: submit
3. Wigan babies
Ivy Rose born May 15 7lb 3oz Photo: submit
4. Wigan babies
Louie born June 5 8lb 4oz Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.