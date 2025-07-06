18 Wigan babies welcomed into the world in May and June

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
We asked Wigan Today readers to send in photos celebrating babies born in May and June – and there was quite a few!

Congratulations to all the families and their new arrivals.

Reece born May 20 9lb 4oz

1. Wigan babies

Reece born May 20 9lb 4oz Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Marnie Louise Liptrot born May 13 7lb 7oz

2. Wigan babies

Marnie Louise Liptrot born May 13 7lb 7oz Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Ivy Rose born May 15 7lb 3oz

3. Wigan babies

Ivy Rose born May 15 7lb 3oz Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Louie born June 5 8lb 4oz

4. Wigan babies

Louie born June 5 8lb 4oz Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice