34 lovely pictures of babies born in Wigan May to June 2014
Published 1st Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
These delightful first pictures of baby Wiganers taken more than a decade ago should conjure up lots of happy memories.
They were all taken in the Infirmary’s maternity department in May and June 2014. How they’ll have grown since!
1. Babies born in Wigan May and June 2014
. Photo: STAFF
2. Michelle and Greg Mannion from Bryn Road South, Ashton-in-Makerfield, with baby Isla, weighing 6lb 12oz
. Photo: MA
3. Parents Carly and James Watts from Little Lane, Wigan, welcome baby James, weighing 7lb 8oz
. Photo: MA
4. Jenna Goodyear from Coppull with baby Darcie weighing 7lb 9oz
. Photo: Paul Simpson
