34 lovely pictures of babies born in Wigan May to June 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
These delightful first pictures of baby Wiganers taken more than a decade ago should conjure up lots of happy memories.

They were all taken in the Infirmary’s maternity department in May and June 2014. How they’ll have grown since!

.

1. Babies born in Wigan May and June 2014

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Michelle and Greg Mannion from Bryn Road South, Ashton-in-Makerfield, with baby Isla, weighing 6lb 12oz

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

3. Parents Carly and James Watts from Little Lane, Wigan, welcome baby James, weighing 7lb 8oz

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

4. Jenna Goodyear from Coppull with baby Darcie weighing 7lb 9oz

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.