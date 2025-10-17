A Wigan mum has spoken of being inspired by her parents to follow in their footsteps and become a foster carer.

Emily Ahrens has successfully fostered two children with Family Care Group since she decided to become a carer two years ago and says her own experience as a child directly inspired her to take up fostering.

Speaking during national Children Of Foster Carers' Week, the 26-year-old found being part of a fostering household during her childhood gave her the necessary drive to become a foster carer.

Emily Ahrens

Emily said: “I was really fortunate to grow up in a home where sharing your time with foster children was very much a natural thing thanks to my parents taking that step to become carers. It definitely made a positive impression on me and when I became an adult myself I felt inspired to try and do the same thing.

“In my case it also helped that the family of my partner Mason have fostered previously as well, so the transition for us to become carers ourselves has felt like a really natural one.”

Emily also found time to become a mum to two children of her own, both before and during her time as a carer, and says fostering around having a family of her own has proved a welcome challenge.

She said: “People have been surprised when I tell them that I am fostering while raising a family of my own, but for me it is extremely satisfying as I am able to experience the joys of being a mum while also being able to care for other children who need my help and support at the same time.

“It is something that comes from own experience growing up with my parents and I’m hopeful that maybe one day my own children may be inspired to take up fostering, just as I have.”

Children of Foster Carers' Week (October 13-19) is the Fostering Network’s annual campaign to celebrate the vital contribution the children of foster carers make to foster care.

Each October, fostering services across the UK recognise the children of foster carers for the important role they play in their home, making children in care feel happier, welcome, safer and more loved.

Family Care Group is keen to encourage more young adults to think about becoming foster carers and making a difference to a young person’s life.

Hannah Makin, registered manager for fostering with Family Care Group, said: “Growing up in a home where fostering is part of your everyday life can help you appreciate just how much benefit it can bring to a young person’s life, making them feel loved and improving their self-confidence.

“That’s why we have found that adults whose parents have welcomed a foster child into their home in the past can make such good foster carers themselves as they have that ready made understanding. We would encourage anyone who has that background to think seriously about fostering themselves. It can make a huge difference to a child’s life and be incredibly rewarding for you.”

Learn more about how to become a foster carer at www.family-care.co.uk/fostering.