Back to school: Honolulu Plus series - available from Ohuhu in 24 colours for £29 and 36 colours for £45 and Amazon in 36 colours for £44.99.

Designed to elevate artistic expression with upgraded rubber material for enhanced wear resistance, a flexible brush to adapt to any angle, superior durability, and vibrant colour payoff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether for illustrators, designers, or hobbyists, these markers offer an unparalleled creative experience.

Unrivaled durability & performance: At the heart of the Honolulu Plus Series is its revolutionary upgraded rubber brush tip, engineered for enhanced wear resistance and long-lasting performance. Unlike traditional felt brush tips, this advanced rubber material ensures the brush tip retains its form and precision over time, providing artists with reliable and consistent strokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flexibility meets precision: Designed for maximum versatility, the flexible brush tip easily adapts to any angle, allowing users to create anything from fine details to broad strokes effortlessly. The responsive design makes blending, layering, and shading smoother than ever, giving artists greater control over work.

Back to school: Honolulu Plus series - available from Ohuhu in 24 colours for £29 and 36 colours for £45 and Amazon in 36 colours for £44.99.

Brilliant colours & seamless blending: The Honolulu Plus Series features a stunning array of vibrant colours (either 24 or 36), each formulated to deliver rich, bold pigment with every stroke. Accompanied by a colourless blender, artists can achieve seamless gradients, smooth transitions, and refined shading techniques, expanding creative possibilities.

Instant-drying, alcohol-based ink for smudge-free art: The alcohol-based ink formulation ensures fast drying times, eliminating smudging and bleeding. This means artists can work confidently without worrying about accidental smears, making these markers ideal for sketching, illustration, hand lettering, and more.

Designed for convenience & portability: Organisation and accessibility are key for any artist. Each marker is designed for easy identification and organisation, allowing for quick colour selection. Additionally, the markers are housed in a portable case, making them perfect for travel and on-the-go creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safety and compliance: As with all Ohuhu products, the Honolulu Plus Series Supreme Rubber Brush Tip Markers prioritize safety and quality. The set fully conforms to ASTM D-4236 standards, ensuring it is safe for use by artists as recommended above the age of fourteen.

Back to school: Honolulu Plus series - available from Ohuhu in 24 colours for £29 and 36 colours for £45 and Amazon in 36 colours for £44.99.

With a focus on durability, precision, and vibrant colour application, Ohuhu continues to push the boundaries of art supply innovation. The Honolulu Plus Series Supreme Rubber Brush Tip Markers is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality products that cater to the needs of both professional and aspiring artists. As creativity knows no bounds, Ohuhu remains dedicated to equipping artists with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Markers Cotton-Core - available from Brush&Dot and Fine&Dot from Amazon for £17.99 and from Ohuhu for £17

The Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Markers Cotton-Core are designed for artists, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts, these markers offer a seamless painting experience with 36 vibrant colours and three versatile tip combinations to suit every artistic need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customise with three unique tip options: Ohuhu’s new Acrylic Paint Markers feature three different dual-tip options, providing maximum versatility for any project:

Back to school: Honolulu Plus series - available from Ohuhu in 24 colours for £29 and 36 colours for £45 and Amazon in 36 colours for £44.99.

Brush & Fine Tip – Ideal for smooth blending and precise detailing.

Brush & Dot Tip – Perfect for fluid strokes and dynamic dot effects.

Fine & Dot Tip – Best for intricate lines and controlled stippling techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effortless painting, no hassle: Unlike traditional paint markers that require shaking or pressing, the Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Markers Cotton-Core are ready to use instantly, just uncap and start creating! Each marker delivers rich, high-opacity colours with excellent ink coverage, ensuring smooth and even application without streaks or clumping.

Endless possibilities on any surface: These premium-quality acrylic markers work on a variety of surfaces, making them ideal for limitless creative expression. Whether painting on glass, plastic, metal, stone, wood, canvas, paper, or more, artists can achieve stunning results with ease.

Unleash your imagination today: The Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Markers Cotton-Core are now available for purchase, empowering creators to bring their artistic visions to life like never before.

Nahuku direct-ink acrylic markers - available from Ohuhu UK for £21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nakuku markers are available in 24 vibrant colours with high opacity, this set is crafted to provide artists, hobbyists, and creative professionals with an unparalleled combination of performance, durability, and artistic freedom. With waterproof and lightfast ink the markers work on a variety of surfaces including phone cases, ceramic, glass and stones making them an ideal gift for craft lovers.

Visual ink volume: Designed with both functionality and creativity in mind, the Nahuku Direct-Ink Acrylic Markers feature a revolutionary transparent ink barrel that allows users to monitor ink levels at a glance. This unique feature ensures a seamless artistic process, eliminating the frustration of running out of ink unexpectedly during critical moments. There is no pressing needed either, just shake, uncap and go!

1.5mm brush tip: Each marker is equipped with a premium 1.5mm flexible brush tip, delivering the perfect balance between precision and versatility. The tip glides smoothly over various surfaces, allowing artists to create everything from delicate details to bold strokes with ease. The high-opacity acrylic ink is waterproof, and lightfast, making it ideal for projects that demand longevity and professional-quality results.

Work on assorted surfaces: What sets the Nahuku markers apart is their compatibility with a wide range of surfaces. Whether working on traditional mediums like paper and canvas or experimenting with wood, metal, stone, glass, or fabric, these markers deliver vibrant, consistent coverage. This versatility opens up endless possibilities for artists, whether they’re crafting fine art, personalizing home décor, or tackling intricate DIY projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 vibrant colours: In addition to their practical features, the Nahuku Direct-Ink Acrylic Markers come in a curated palette of 24 vivid colours. Each hue is designed to inspire creativity and blend harmoniously for endless colour-mixing opportunities on both white or black paper.

Whether an illustrator, craft addict, or a DIY enthusiast, the Ohuhu Nahuku Direct-Ink Acrylic Markers have got everyone covered!

Ohuhu Kainani washable stamper kids markers - available from Ohuhu UK for £13

The Kainani Washable Stamper Kids Markers are designed to encourage self-expression, creativity, and hands-on fun in kids 3+, these markers offer a dual-tip design with a fine tip on one side and unique stamp patterns on the other. They are also completely washable, so there’s no worry during messy play and also come with a stylish cross-body bag for storage, making them a must-have for young artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dual-tip design for endless creativity: The Ohuhu Kainani Washable Stamper Kids Markers feature a unique dual-tip design, providing children with two ways to create. On one end, a fine cone-shaped tip that can create 1-6mm lines and allows for precise outlines, detailed designs, and broad colouring strokes. On the other end, a fun stamper tip adds extra excitement by imprinting playful patterns onto paper. Each marker in the set of 12 bright and engaging colours comes with its own fruit-themed stamp, matching the colour’s natural fruit inspiration. From drawing colourful masterpieces to adding adorable, stamped shapes, these markers are designed to foster creativity while making every art project a fun experience.

Safe, washable, and parent-approved: Ohuhu understands that creativity can sometimes get a little messy, which is why the Kainani Washable Stamper Kids Markers are made with non-toxic, water-based ink. Parents can feel at ease knowing that these markers are TUV, ITS and ASTM-D4236 certified, ensuring they meet international safety standards.

The washable ink is easily removable from skin, clothing, and smooth surfaces, making cleanup hassle-free. Whether kids are creating at home, in the classroom, or on the go, parents and teachers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that accidental stains won’t be a problem.

Kid-friendly, ergonomic design: Crafted with little hands in mind, the Ohuhu Kainani washable stamper kids’ markers are designed for easy gripping and control. The lightweight and portable cross-body bag makes these markers ideal for taking on the go, ensuring that children can enjoy anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A perfect gift for young creators: Ideal for children aged 3 and up, these markers are a wonderful way to introduce young minds to the joy of drawing, stamping, and creative storytelling. The vibrant colours and playful stamp designs make them perfect for arts and crafts, scrapbooking, school projects, or simply having fun at home.