Here comes the sun! Wiganers enjoying summertime
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
We’ve had some proper sunshine this last week and here are some pictures of Wiganers enjoying the long-overdue summer weather.
1. Fun in the Sun
Making a splash, enjoying the facilities at Scotman's Flash Water Activity Centre, run by Be Well. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Fun in the Sun
Fun in the sun enjoying summertime in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Fun in the Sun
4. Fun in the Sun
Seeking shade from the trees, in the heatwave at Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
