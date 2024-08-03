Fun in the sun enjoying summertime in Mesnes Park, Wigan.Fun in the sun enjoying summertime in Mesnes Park, Wigan.
Fun in the sun enjoying summertime in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Here comes the sun! Wiganers enjoying summertime

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
We’ve had some proper sunshine this last week and here are some pictures of Wiganers enjoying the long-overdue summer weather.

Summer in Wigan

Making a splash, enjoying the facilities at Scotman's Flash Water Activity Centre, run by Be Well.

1. Fun in the Sun

Making a splash, enjoying the facilities at Scotman's Flash Water Activity Centre, run by Be Well. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Fun in the sun enjoying summertime in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

2. Fun in the Sun

Fun in the sun enjoying summertime in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Making a splash, enjoying the facilities at Scotman's Flash Water Activity Centre, run by Be Well.

3. Fun in the Sun

Making a splash, enjoying the facilities at Scotman's Flash Water Activity Centre, run by Be Well. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Seeking shade from the trees, in the heatwave at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

4. Fun in the Sun

Seeking shade from the trees, in the heatwave at Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice