IN PICTURES: Family fun day at Norley's adventure playground
Families enjoyed a day of fun activities as they found out about plans to transform a popular play area.
Wigan Council is investing £450,000 to bring Norley’s adventure playground back to life with new, accessible play equipment.
The play area was first opened 40 years ago and generations of Wiganers have had fun there as children.
It was temporarily closed at times due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has now reopened so youngsters can enjoy it once more.
But council bosses want to transform the site and have teamed up with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.
People were invited along to speak to designers about what they would like to see there, while the team from BeWell Wigan hosted a variety of family-friendly activities.