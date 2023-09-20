IN PICTURES: Open day at My Life Legacy

Standish-based charity My Life Legacy held a hugely successful Open Day and Personalised Care Show at its stunning countryside base. Hundreds of people from across the North West found out more about the charity’s aims to create a community where everyone belongs, meeting the people behind its person-centred services – and its animals!Based at Thompson House Equestrian Centre with its own farm, visitors could also walk around the beautiful site, admire the stunning views, enjoy artwork and equine demonstrations - as well as find out more about working or volunteering for My Life. “It was a great success, with so many people attending,” said My Life chief executive Caroline Tomlinson. “How wonderful to meet so many friends old and new – and the conversations we had with people about the opportunities we offer for people of all ages with different abilities were inspiring for everyone.”