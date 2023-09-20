IN PICTURES: Open day at My Life Legacy
Standish-based charity My Life Legacy held a hugely successful Open Day and Personalised Care Show at its stunning countryside base. Hundreds of people from across the North West found out more about the charity’s aims to create a community where everyone belongs, meeting the people behind its person-centred services – and its animals!Based at Thompson House Equestrian Centre with its own farm, visitors could also walk around the beautiful site, admire the stunning views, enjoy artwork and equine demonstrations - as well as find out more about working or volunteering for My Life. “It was a great success, with so many people attending,” said My Life chief executive Caroline Tomlinson. “How wonderful to meet so many friends old and new – and the conversations we had with people about the opportunities we offer for people of all ages with different abilities were inspiring for everyone.”
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Based on such wide feedback from the event, My Life is now planning a series of family training sessions and courses of autumn and winter, taking on issues such as transitioning from education, understanding benefits, wills and trusts.
Find out more about My Life’s wide range of programmes, courses and services at www.my-life.org.uk or by calling 01257 472900.
