New-born Wigan babies pictured in November and December 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
These bundles of joy were first photographed for the Wigan Observer more than a decade ago, towards the end of 2014 when our photographers were allowed into the infirmary’s maternity ward to capture irreplaceable family moments.

They’ll be getting ready for secondary school later this year!

.

1. Brooke Isla Burger, of Billinge, weighing 4lb 4oz to mum, Candice Burger and dad, Craig Baxter

. Photo: David Hurst

.

2. Logan Bramhall, weighing 6lb 15oz, born to Stacey Ellison and Chris Bramhall from Leigh

. Photo: Ian Robinson

.

3. Paula Sergent and Paul Sergent (not pictured) from Argyle Street, Hindley, welcome Theo Paul, weighing 5lb 9oz

. Photo: MA

.

4. Lily Mae Wright, weighing 9lb 2oz to Mike Wright and Emma Horton from Winstanley

. Photo: Ian Robinson

