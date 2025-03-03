They’ll be getting ready for secondary school later this year!
1. Brooke Isla Burger, of Billinge, weighing 4lb 4oz to mum, Candice Burger and dad, Craig Baxter
. Photo: David Hurst
2. Logan Bramhall, weighing 6lb 15oz, born to Stacey Ellison and Chris Bramhall from Leigh
. Photo: Ian Robinson
3. Paula Sergent and Paul Sergent (not pictured) from Argyle Street, Hindley, welcome Theo Paul, weighing 5lb 9oz
. Photo: MA
4. Lily Mae Wright, weighing 9lb 2oz to Mike Wright and Emma Horton from Winstanley
. Photo: Ian Robinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.