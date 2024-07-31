Nuna and Liberty London launch the Fantasy Land collection available at John Lewis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nuna, a leading global provider of premium baby gear, has partnered with historic English printmaker and retailer Liberty London, to create the enchanting Fantasy Land collection.

The collaboration invites design-oriented parents and caregivers into a world of whimsical wonder and fantasy through its storybook

charm, warm hand-drawn illustration print.

The Fantasy Land Collection available at John Lewis.

"When you combine storybook prints and warm tropical aesthetics with fine design elements, you create a beautiful collection like this one,” said Austin Hodges, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna.

“We’re excited to be part of this exclusive partnership with Liberty to offer families another fashionable option that still meets our high standards for our children’s products.

“Our collaboration with Nuna breathes life into one of our beloved classic designs, Fantasy Land,” Pere Bruach, Senior Designer at Liberty said. “It’s been a pleasure working with Nuna to explore our selection of whimsical prints within our archive to find something that playfully marries the colours and joyfulness of both Nuna and Liberty’s aesthetics.”

The Fantasy Land collection marks the exciting debut of the Nuna BRYN ™ highchair featuring hand-selected maple wood accents and constructed of high- quality materials that are BPA and DEHP-free. The limited-edition chair has no visible hardware or screws and showcases the clean and smart functionality of Dutch design. It blends seamlessly into any home aesthetic and can be used when a child can sit up unaided to about 6 years old.

Adding to the collection is the Nuna CUDL ™ clik carrier, designed to fit ergonomically to baby’s body for maximum comfort. It offers four positions with a buckled waistband and removable wristlet pouch. The CUDL clik carrier grows with the baby through their toddler years.

The LYTL ™ carry cot offers premium lie-flat comfort for newborns and becomes a much-needed travel accessory for making pushchairs suitable for strolling right from the start. Its UPF 50+ canopy, Nuna’s iconic Dream drape ™ and the included rain cover provide added protection from the elements and lovely, uninterrupted naps.

Completing the Fantasy Collection lineup is the Nuna TRIV ™ next, an award-winning compact full-feature stroller that is ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. It faces and folds both ways, packs up in seconds, and quickly converts to an agile travel system, becoming the perfect sidekick to everyday adventures.