Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents are being urged to keep their children safe after some youngsters were spotted playing on a frozen Wigan canal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of six children were seen on the icy water passed the Dover lock towards Platt Bridge and Ashton.

The image which has been shared numerous times on social media, shows some youngsters sat on the wall while others were stood on the ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters were spotted playing on the icy canal

The original poster said that her partner and dad told them to get off the canal because it wasn’t safe but they continued.

And police have now added their safety warnings.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “We had a report today at 13:00 of youths on the frozen water at Dover Lock, Abram.

"In partnership with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service we would like to deliver following the message.

"Never venture onto frozen water.

"Even if the ice appears thick from the bank, it becomes thinner very quickly and can crack.

"Our message is simple – stay safe, stay off the ice.”