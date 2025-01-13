Warning after children spotted walking on frozen Wigan canal
A group of six children were seen on the icy water passed the Dover lock towards Platt Bridge and Ashton.
The image which has been shared numerous times on social media, shows some youngsters sat on the wall while others were stood on the ice.
The original poster said that her partner and dad told them to get off the canal because it wasn’t safe but they continued.
And police have now added their safety warnings.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “We had a report today at 13:00 of youths on the frozen water at Dover Lock, Abram.
"In partnership with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service we would like to deliver following the message.
"Never venture onto frozen water.
"Even if the ice appears thick from the bank, it becomes thinner very quickly and can crack.
"Our message is simple – stay safe, stay off the ice.”
