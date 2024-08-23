Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bank holiday weekend is approaching and there are many events taking place across Wigan.

Here is a round-up of things to do across the borough.

Charity event:

The Plough and Harrow in Shevington is hosting a charity event on Sunday August 25 for 18-month-old Patrick Jennings to help raise money for his stem cell treatment. There will be music, a charity football match karaoke and more. The fund-raiser starts at 1pm.

Grease Sing-along:

Celebrate the 46th anniversary of Grease at Haigh Woodland Park on August 25.

Dress up 50’s style, dance to the DJ, join in with their own Sandy and Danny as they take you back to Rydel High and of course, watch the iconic movie - all within the Kitchen Courtyard. Tickets are available online.

Family fun-day

The annual family fun-day at Highfield Cricket Club takes place on Sunday August 25 and includes fun for kids, inflatables, rides, sweet stall and more.

There will also be multiple food providers, inside and outside bars, live music and more. It begins at 1.30pm

Feast Fest:

Feast Fest at Feast at the Mills take place across the entire bank holiday weekend (Friday August 23- Monday August 26).

Described as a ‘whole weekend of fun’, the event will have live music and entertainment, street food and fun for all the family.

It runs from 5pm-11pm.

August Bank Holiday Weekender:

The Hawk pub is hosting a number of events during the weekend.

Friday - Disco Karaoke with Chris Cubas from 8pm.

Saturday- Family Fun Day, petting zoo, precious parties, face painting and live music.

Sunday 25th - Family Fun Day from 12pm.

Dank Holiday Weekender:

Wigan Central is hosting a bank holiday beer festival from Thursday August 22- Monday August 26.

There will be more than 20 different types of real ales and ciders on offer.

Firs Park Festival:

The annual Firs Park Festival, a day filled with fun and community spirit takes place on August 24.

This year, enjoy music throughout the day, including entertainment for the kids and explore over 30 stalls as well as activities where you can win prizes.

It takes place from 11am-4pm.

Hoodstock Festival.

This family festival at the Robin Hood in Pennington takes place on August from 12pm-8pm.

There will be live music as well as kids entertainment.