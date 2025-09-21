A former army engineer who only moved out of his Wigan home into nursing care last year has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Loved ones of Kenneth Harrison say that giving up smoking at 35, not being much of a drinker but eating whatever he wants might be the reasons for his longevity.

Some of his large family – which includes three children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren! – descended on the Mahogany Nursing Home in Newtown, which is only a stone’s throw from where he was born in 1925, to mark the big day.

A cake, balloons and, of course a congratulatory card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, all graced the party.

Kenneth Harrison reads his card from The King as he celebrates his 100th birthday at the Mahogany Nursing Home in Newtown

Kenneth suffers from dementia these days and can no longer walk, but staff at the home say that he still has a “wicked sense of humour” and very much enjoyed his big day. Another party involving 30 relatives had been held several days before the birthday.

He was born in Newtown, brought up in Beech Hill and attended St Andrew’s School in Springfield followed by Gidlow Secondary Modern where he was appointed Head Boy.

On leaving school, he was an apprentice at the Turner Brothers asbestos factory in HIndley Green, but on turning 18 in 1943 he got his call-up papers.

It will never be known whether conscription saved him from an early demise, given that so many workers at the plant would go on to die prematurely from asbestos-related diseases.

Relatives and staff gather for Kenneth Harrison's 100th birthday

Kenneth became an army engineer, repairing tanks and HGVs at Tilbury Docks in London.

After the Second World War ended, these skills were then deployed repairing vehicles at the old Heinz factory in Standish.

Ken married Phyllis – “the love of my life” – in 1946 and they had 42 years together before her sad death in 1988.

Long time widowed, Ken has also been long time retired, having given up work in his 50s.

But he has had many interests, including walking, ballroom dancing (Phyllis was also an excellent dancer), fishing, keeping budgerigars (he won prizes with them) and greyhounds. In fact he has always loved dogs and they kept him company during those many years of living alone.

Daughter Karen said: “Dad’s a lovely man and we are so proud of him getting to three figures.”