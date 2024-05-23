Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan mum who was struggling to cope while awaiting an official diagnosis for her autistic child decided to do something about it.

Katie Turton, from Hindley, said her baby son Max was developing normally for around his first year, but then seemingly woke up "a completely different child."

After being able to say and recognise a few words, he regressed and is now completely non-verbal.

Katie Turton (left) undertook the 100k step challenge with friend Lindsay Warburton (right)

The three-year-old also started what is known as stimming - that is, doing repetitive actions to regulate emotions.

Katie, 30, said: "When Max was growing up he was hitting his milestones - walking, saying a few words, clapping hands.

"Then it was as if one day he woke up regressed and didn't do any of those things any more. He stopped saying his name, and became completely non-verbal.

"You feel like you're failing your child because you're waiting to get the diagnosis to get the help they need, but the waiting time is exceptionally long."

Katie Turton and Lindsay Warburton undertook the fundraiser for the National Autistic Society

Rather than just sit on her hands, Katie joined forces with her friend Lindsay Warburton to take on a 100k step fundraiser for the National Autistic Society.

The walk took them from 4am till 10pm to complete and they walked a total of 63.3km (39.3 miles) and just over 100,000 steps.

Katie added: "I run marathons and do a lot of charity walks. It was my way of doing something for Max and for other kids in similar situations. I wanted to do my bit in the only way I know how.

"I felt very emotional when we finished it.

"You always feel isolated when you have an autistic child. But there are so many other people going through this and this was my way of saying that you're not alone and you're doing a better job than you think you are.

"Sometimes as an additional needs mum you feel lost and helpless even though you are doing your best. This is me doing what I can to help my son and every other kid just like him.”