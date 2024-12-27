Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan borough’s first batch of Family Hubs has welcomed more than 17k visitors this year, providing a wide range of support for all ages.

The three sites to open in 2024 at Worsley Hall, Atherton and Hindley have proved a real hit with families with a further four set to launch in 2025.

The Family Hubs are a new way of bringing together all the support a family may need, from pregnancy through to young people turning 19 (or 25 if they have a special educational need or disability.

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet portfolio holder for children and families at Wigan Council, said:

“Our Family Hubs have got off to a wonderful start, with thousands of our residents already making use of these exciting new community facilities.

“We created these hubs as a natural evolution of our Start Well Centres. No longer are they just supporting new families with young children, these hubs are for all families across Wigan borough, whether you want to have fun and socialise at our baby support groups or you want to drop by and talk to a mental health professional or get some help with an application for benefits.

“This offer is only going to grow next year, as we welcome new hubs joining our network in Leigh, Worsley Mesnes, across Standish and Shevington areas and Ashton/Golborne.”

The opening dates for further hubs are set to be announced in the coming months.

The council is also looking for parents and carers to join the Family Hub parent/carer panel which gives local people the chance to share their experiences and have a voice in the development of the hubs.

If you live in the Wigan and Leigh area and are expecting a baby, a parent or carer of a child 0 to 19 years old, or a child up to 25 years old with a special education need or disability, then you are eligible to apply via the council website.

Details of which sessions are taking place can be found on the local Hubs’ Facebook pages, while details on the Family Hubs panel as well as the locations of the Hubs can be found on the Wigan Council website.