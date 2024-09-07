Your pictures: 25 Wigan babies welcomed to the world this summer

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 11:34 BST
We asked Wigan Today readers to send in photos to celebrate their new arrivals born in July and August – and there were many!

Babies born in July and August 2024.

July and August babies

BABIES

July and August babies Photo: submitted

Baby Skyla-Rae Maeve, born 27th July.

BABIES

Baby Skyla-Rae Maeve, born 27th July. Photo: submitted by Lauren Seddon

Baby Evelyn Rose, born 18th July.

BABIES

Baby Evelyn Rose, born 18th July. Photo: submitted by Joanne Marr

Baby Ophelia Rose Carolanne born in August.

BABIES

Baby Ophelia Rose Carolanne born in August. Photo: submitted by Emma Leanne

