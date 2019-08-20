Ashton golf pairs tournament in 1995

Fifteen fabulous pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades

We've delved into our archives once more to bring you some fabulous pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear.


Enjoy the pictures ...

St Joseph's RC School located between Caroline Street and Hodson Street just before it closed down on Wednesday 22nd of December 1971
St Joseph's RC School located between Caroline Street and Hodson Street just before it closed down on Wednesday 22nd of December 1971
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Wigan's main railway stations, North Western and Wallgate, were at a standstill following a rail stoppage on June 30, 1968
Wigan's main railway stations, North Western and Wallgate, were at a standstill following a rail stoppage on June 30, 1968
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Back to the 1960s in Wigan town centre
Back to the 1960s in Wigan town centre
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Civil rights campaigners picket outside Marks and Spencer on Standishgate, Wigan town centre, in 1972
Civil rights campaigners picket outside Marks and Spencer on Standishgate, Wigan town centre, in 1972
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4