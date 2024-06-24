11 of the best butchers in Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Alan Weston
Published 24th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
If you’re lucky enough to have a reputable, friendly family butcher, you’ll know how invaluable they can be.

They’re not just for the big occasions like Christmas, they are there day in, day out, with many also offering a deli, freshly made hot and cold sandwiches and other delicacies, all delivered with the kind of personal touch that you rarely find in superstores.

Here we list 11 of the best butchers in the Wigan area, according to Google reviews.

1. Jamie and Camilla McRobb from J McRobb family butcher, Standish, pictured in 2020

Rated 4.5 out of 5, from 40 reviews

2. Butchers Fayre, Princess Street, Wigan

Butchers Fayre, Princess Street, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5, from 40 reviews

Rated 4.6 out of 5, from 125 reviews

3. Meat Mart, Ormskirk Road, Newtown

Meat Mart, Ormskirk Road, Newtown

Rated 4.6 out of 5, from 125 reviews

Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 52 reviews

4. John Mather Butchers, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 52 reviewsPhoto: street view

