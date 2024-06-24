They’re not just for the big occasions like Christmas, they are there day in, day out, with many also offering a deli, freshly made hot and cold sandwiches and other delicacies, all delivered with the kind of personal touch that you rarely find in superstores.
Here we list 11 of the best butchers in the Wigan area, according to Google reviews.
1. Jamie and Camilla McRobb from J McRobb family butcher, Standish, pictured in 2020
.Photo: not known
2. Butchers Fayre, Princess Street, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5, from 40 reviewsPhoto: street view
3. Meat Mart, Ormskirk Road, Newtown
Rated 4.6 out of 5, from 125 reviewsPhoto: street view
4. John Mather Butchers, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Rated 4.8 out of 5, from 52 reviewsPhoto: street view