12 wonderful places in Yorkshire where you can take your mum for afternoon tea this Mother's Day

It comes as no surprise that iconic Bettys tops the county’s list, a much-loved Yorkshire institution that counts locals and tourists among its army of passionate supporters. There are six tea rooms across Yorkshire now with flagship outlets in York and Harrogate. They have olde world charm and immaculate attention to detail. There are few finer pleasures in life than settling down to a buttery Fat Rascal and cup of tea in Bettys.

Why not take your mum to tea to celebrate her special day this Sunday? We look at some of the best places in Yorkshire to celebrate.

By Sally Todd
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:58 am

1. Lighthouse Tearoom Filey

At the five-star rated lighthouse-themed Lighthouse Tearoom in Filey the afternoon tea will satisfy any sailors’ appetite with mouth-watering home bakes and deliciously over-stuffed sandwiches, perfect after a breezy stroll along the resort’s famous beach.

2. Just Grand Leeds

Tucked away in Leeds city centre Grand Arcade there’s Just Grand. As soon as you step through the door, you immediately feel like you’ve stepped back in time. With its period furniture, mismatched china and retro children’s corner, the family-run business has created a warm and cosy environment. It offers traditional, Prosecco, gentleman’s - move over scone and tea, hello pork pie and ale – and children’s versions of the British classic. The cakes and scones are all homemade on site, sometimes being baked right in front of your eyes in the open-plan kitchen.

3. The Rusty Shears Whitby

The Rusty Shears in Whitby is a quirky vintage tea-room - and gin palace by night - that’s becoming something of a “must-see” for foodies with more than 30 types of tea, amazing homemade cakes and platters of generous mouth-watering savouries.

4. Sherlocks Coffee House Whitby

Set on one of the oldest streets in Whitby, charming Sherlocks Coffee House is a shrine to Sherlock Holmes, serving traditional Yorkshire cream tea among Victorian-style décor and furnishings.

