We’ve put together a list of places to get a kebab across the borough that are rated four or higher on Google.
In no particular order, here are 13 of the highest rated places to get a kebab to celebrate World Kebab Day.
1. Anatolia- Park Road, Wigan
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 155 reviews Photo: Google
2. Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 713 reviews Photo: Google
3. Art of Persia- School Lane, Standish
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 107 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Manhattan Pizza- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 121 reviews Photo: MA
