13 places to get a kebab in Wigan to celebrate World Kebab Day

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Celebrated by foodies across the globe on July 11, World Kebab Day provides the perfect excuse to delve into the delicious flavours of the meat and pita bread combination

We’ve put together a list of places to get a kebab across the borough that are rated four or higher on Google.

In no particular order, here are 13 of the highest rated places to get a kebab to celebrate World Kebab Day.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 155 reviews

1. Anatolia- Park Road, Wigan

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 155 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 713 reviews

2. Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 713 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 107 reviews

3. Art of Persia- School Lane, Standish

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 107 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 121 reviews

4. Manhattan Pizza- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 121 reviews Photo: MA

