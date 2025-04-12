22 of the best beer gardens across Wigan borough, as recommended by our readers

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
The sun has been shining and with summer months yet to come many people will be looking to sit outside in lovely surroundings with a cold pint of beer or large glass of wine.

So we asked Wigan Today readers to recommend the best beer gardens across the borough – and they came up with plenty of suggestions.

There is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a bustling pub in Wigan town centre, a relaxing village inn or even a cricket club.

Here are our readers’ suggestions for the best beer gardens in Wigan.

Readers recommend the best beer gardens in Wigan Photo: Mixed

The Boathouse, Mill Lane, Appley Bridge

The Boathouse, Mill Lane, Appley Bridge Photo: Michelle Adamson

Crooke Hall Inn, Crooke Road, Crooke

Crooke Hall Inn, Crooke Road, Crooke Photo: Submitted

Copper Vines, Market Street, Standish

Copper Vines, Market Street, Standish Photo: Google

