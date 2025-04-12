So we asked Wigan Today readers to recommend the best beer gardens across the borough – and they came up with plenty of suggestions.
There is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a bustling pub in Wigan town centre, a relaxing village inn or even a cricket club.
Here are our readers’ suggestions for the best beer gardens in Wigan.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.