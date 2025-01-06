If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.
So to kick off 2025, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated eateries in Wigan according to reviews on Google.
They all have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 50 reviews.
In no particular order, here are 25 restaurants to check out in 2025
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.