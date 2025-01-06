25 of the best restaurants in Wigan you have to try in 2025

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
As we embark a new year, trying something fresh is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off 2025, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated eateries in Wigan according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 50 reviews.

In no particular order, here are 25 restaurants to check out in 2025

Rated 4.7 out of five from 812 reviews

1. La Sentidos Loca- Market Street, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of five from 812 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.5 out of five from 878 reviews

2. Fat Olive- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of five from 878 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.7 out of five from 169 reviews

3. Plata Tapas- The Arches, Queen Street, Wigan

Rated 4.7 out of five from 169 reviews Photo: Google

Rated 4.7 out of five from 398 reviews

4. Divino Italian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.7 out of five from 398 reviews Photo: submit

