A Wigan food factory with terrible hygiene standards has been fined thousands after damning inspections by experts.

The Five Star Bakery on Stephens Way, Goose Green, did anything but live up to its name when council quality controllers visited last year.

Mould, vermin droppings, inadequate anti-contamination procedures and staff with no discernible tfood hygiene training were all identified during investigations.

And when the inspectors returned, they still hadn’t implemented some of the legally-required procedures to minimise contamination risks.

Grease and food debris in the food production area of Five Star Bakery

Directors Steven Barrett and John Hinnigan stood before Wigan magistrates to admit to 12 offences under the 2013 Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

Five Star’s Facebook page says it has been “serving our local community of Wigan for over 23 years we are proud to produce baked goods of the highest quality using the finest ingredients.”

But while this case wasn’t about product quality, the hearing was told that when inspectors arrived on July 12 last year, conditions left much to be desired.

A walk-in fridge for storing yeast had black mould on its walls and droppings from both mice and rats were on the floor.

Mouse droppings at the Five Star Bakery

Machinery was engrained with dirt, grease and rust, flour-coated cobwebs were found, there was a flypaper strip thick with dead insects near weighing scales, while the women’s toilets were also said to be in a poor condition and had mould on the walls.

Mould was also discovered on the cooling tunnel walls and the food production room was poorly designed and laid out so it did not protect against food contamination; meanwhile the floor was damaged, wet and paint was flaking off.

The inspectors also identified insufficient pest control measures, including a plastic curtain strip separating the workshop from the production room had a large gap at the bottom that pests could get through.

The company failed to ensure wrapping materials were stored in a way that avoided food contamination, and there was no evidence of food handlers either being supervised or receiving any food hygiene training.

Mould on the walls at the bakery

Such premises are required by law to have what is called a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) for hygiene risk assessment but none was in place. And there wasn’t even any disinfectant on the premises as part of contamination prevention measures.

The inspectors returned on October 29 2024 and the court heard that nothing had been done about HACCP, the layout and design, nor staff hygiene training.

Equipment was also found to be in poor condition and which could not be cleaned, such as rusty tray racks.

Magistrates heard the company previously had pest issues and had accepted a simple caution for offences in 2018.

When court costs were added to the fine, the bakery was ordered to pay a total of £9,217.

Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “This prosecution comes as a result of a thorough investigation from our environmental health teams, from site visits and inspections through to the diligent work included in the report.

“As a council, we want to support local businesses and the food and drink industry, but we are not afraid to take action against those who do not meet the standards that we and our residents expect.

“We want all residents to feel confident that the food businesses they use are safe and compliant, so we will continue with our monitoring and enforcement work to ensure that we maintain our high standards.”