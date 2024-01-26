A new ‘Afrofusion’ restaurant due to open in Wigan town centre for Valentine’s Day – but will it be ready on time?
The owners said they were "looking to" open in time for Valentine's Day, although currently the premises in Mesnes Street is in a semi-derelict state with little sign of it being ready in such a tight timeframe.
Fly posters have appeared on the windows advertising jobs for waitresses and waiters, as well as an "Afrofusion" chef and bartenders.
A spokesperson for the applicants said the restaurant, to be called Checkmates, would be an Afro-Caribbean food Fusion restaurant and bar/lounge.
They added: "This is a new innovation coming to Wigan and a lot of people are excited.
"We are looking to open for Valentine's, fingers crossed."
An application has been made to Wigan Council for a new premises licence at the site, to allow the sale of alcohol, live music and recorded music between 8am and midnight.