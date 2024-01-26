Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners said they were "looking to" open in time for Valentine's Day, although currently the premises in Mesnes Street is in a semi-derelict state with little sign of it being ready in such a tight timeframe.

Fly posters have appeared on the windows advertising jobs for waitresses and waiters, as well as an "Afrofusion" chef and bartenders.

Flyposters have appeared in the window of this 'grot spot' in Wigan town centre announcing it will be turned into a bar and restaurant

A spokesperson for the applicants said the restaurant, to be called Checkmates, would be an Afro-Caribbean food Fusion restaurant and bar/lounge.

They added: "This is a new innovation coming to Wigan and a lot of people are excited.

"We are looking to open for Valentine's, fingers crossed."

An application has been made to Wigan Council for a new premises licence at the site, to allow the sale of alcohol, live music and recorded music between 8am and midnight.

There would also be scope for extended opening times on named special days such as bank holidays, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.