Subway is a popular choice for sandwich lovers and its outlets are often located in convenient locations, making it easy to pick up a six-inch and foot-long sub.

We decided to see how the 12 branches around Wigan borough stacked up when it comes to Google reviews – honest first-hand accounts of what everyday customers made of each outlet.

Here they all are ranked from best to worst.

Subway at Robin Park, Loire Drive, Wigan Rated 4.2 out of five stars from 273 reviews

Subway at Spar, on School Lane, Standish Rated 4.2 out of five stars from 144 reviews

Subway, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton Rated 4.1 out of five stars from 370 reviews

4 . Subway, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton Rated 4.1 out of five stars from 370 reviews Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales