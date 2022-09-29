Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that next week it’s National Curry Week.

From October 3 to October 9 it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.

With that in mind, here are 15 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in Wigan according to Google reviews – with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 ...

1. Ince Balti Ince Balti on Manchester Road, Ince, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 51 Google reviews

2. Ajmeer Manzil Ajmeer Manzil on the High Street, Standish, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 101 Google reviews

3. Green Cardamon Green Cardamon, on Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 134 Google reviews

4. The Raj The Raj on Woodhouse Lane has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 351 Google reviews