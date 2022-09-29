Best Indian food in Wigan: Here are 15 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways according to Google reviews as National Curry Week approaches
Everyone loves a curry, don’t they?
By Jon Peake
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:58 am
Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that next week it’s National Curry Week.
From October 3 to October 9 it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.
With that in mind, here are 15 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in Wigan according to Google reviews – with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 ...
