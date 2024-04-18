Sirloin steak.

This year, the aim is to inspire families to be adventurous in the kitchen and try something new at dinner time – so Tesco is helping Clubcard members mix and match on beef-based meals and save up to 34% on steaks and all the trimmings.

Pick up a selection of beef steak cuts starting from £3.95:

Now £3.95 down from £4.95, grab a Tesco Finest Rump Steak

Spicy beef chilli and rice.

Save 21% on a Tesco Finest Ribeye Steak, now £4.60 down from £5.80

Tuck into a Tesco Finest Sirloin Steak, now £4.40 down from £5.50

Rustle up a teatime classic in no time with savings across a selection of mains:

Grab any 3 Tesco Meals for £7.50, including (but not exclusive to):

Ribeye steak.

Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings

Tesco Cottage Pie

Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese

Tesco Braised Beef & Mash

Braised beef and mash.

Tesco Spicy Beef Chilli & Rice

Complete the meal with the addition of tasty trimmings:

Save 34% on Tesco Bunched Spring Onions, now 39p down from 59p

Now £1.05 down from £1.40, grab Tesco Stringless Beans

Add colour to the dish with Fresh & Naked Mixed Little Leaves, now 90p down from £1.20

Pick up Tesco Tenderstem Broccoli Tips, now £1.00 down from £1.30

For a delicious side dish, roast a Tesco Butternut Squash, now £1.10 down from £1.40

Prepare the perfect comfort meal using Tesco Baking Potatoes, now £1.25 down from £1.70

Pairing perfectly with any beef dish, shoppers can enjoy a bottle of red wine for less:

Now £12.50 down from £16.00, sip on a Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

Wynns The Siding Cabernet Sauvignon is now £13.00, down from £15.50