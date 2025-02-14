Colourful clubbers filmed on Wigan King Street in September 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Our latest trip through time down Wigan King Street takes us to Friday and Saturday nights in the late summer of 2010. These pictures were all published in the Wigan Evening Post for its On The Town photo profile in the first three weeks of September that year.

We hope they revive happy memories.

1. Wigan town centre party pictures in September 2010

. Photo: STAFF

2. Nightclubbing in Wigan, September '10

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Nightclubbing in Wigan, September '10

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Nightclubbing in Wigan, September '10

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

