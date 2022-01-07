Five of Wigan town centre's best January meal deals

Pat&Dad fare

That, coupled with a tumultuous year filled with cancellations, restrictions and staff shortages, has pushed many local restaurants to the brink.

But with a new year comes new opportunity, and with a host of January deals to entice even the most disciplined of dieters, some of Wigan’s finest eateries will re-open their doors and welcome customers in for a top meal.

Here’s a selection of some of the best offers around Wigan for all sorts of cuisine.

Franco’s

Franco’s Italian will roll out their set menu offer throughout January, offering three courses for just £14.95.

The offer stands all night on Mondays and Tuesdays, between 5.30pm to 7pm from Wednesday to Friday and 4pm to 9pm on Sundays.

They offer a classic Italian menu including pizzas, pastas, chicken and steak dishes, as well as a warm and intimate atmosphere – a great place to take the family.

Gallimore's in The Wiend

Gallimore’s

Gallimore’s restaurant is beautifully located on the Wiend, offering a perfect setting for a romantic meal.

Even better, from Monday to Friday they offer a set menu, with one course for £10.95, two courses for £13.95 or a full three-course meal for just £16.95.

There are a wide range of hearty mains including chicken and black pudding, lamb shank, seabass or steak as well as a generous choice of classic starters and deserts.

Franco's on Rodney Street

La Sentidos Loca

The hearty Tex-Mex spot on Market Street is offering up two for £20 on selected Mexican classics, including chimichanga, tacos, enchiladas, quesadilla and burritos.

They’re also running the same offer on selected fajita options, with either offering multiple vegetarian options within the deal.

The deal runs from Tuesday to Thursday and is a great spot for an afterwork group meal.

Tex-Mex food from La Sentidos Loca

Pat&Dad Kitchen and Bar

Pat&Dad’s Wallgate restaurant is running a new special midweek set menu, with two courses for £11 or three courses for £13.

The deal is available from Wednesday to Friday and offers a reduced menu full of great options – a perfect place for a big dose of comfort food.

Starters include garlic bread and meatballs, while you can choose from rump steak, salmon, spaghetti carbonara or a meatless burger for your main and a trio of different options for desert including their jaffa cake.

The Whitesmiths Arms

If it’s classic pub-grub style food you’re after, then the Whitesmith’s Arms on Standishgate is offering a massive 50% off food all day from Monday – Thursday, as well as a 20 per cent discount from Friday – Sunday.

The classic pub-style venue has all the classics including burgers, steak, fish and chips, and a Sunday roast (Sundays only, of course) – they have also recently launched a new menu so, even if you’re a regular, there will be plenty of new options.

They provide a warm and cosy atmosphere, perfect for those cold January nights when you can’t be doing with cooking.

So, there are five very different options for all sorts of cuisines and occasions, from modern-style British classics to Tex-Mex, burgers and pizzas.

And with some fantastic offers available, it’s a great opportunity to grab a January bargain and help out your local hospitality businesses.