Good Food Guide Awards 2025: Every restaurant named the best in the UK - full shortlist
- The Good Food Guide will highlight the excellence of the hospitality industry
- The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 will be hosted by Richard Bacon
- Restaurants across the UK will be awarded titles such as Best New Restaurant
Prestigious restaurant guide the Good Food Guide has announced its shortlist for its 2025 awards.
The Good Food Guide Awards 2025, which is in partnership with OpenTable, will highlight restaurants and talented chefs across the UK, in a number of categories.
Hosted by television presenter Richard Bacon on Monday February 3, 2025 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, the Good Food Guide will announce the winners, which will include Best New Restaurant, Most Beautiful Restaurant, and Chef To Watch among many more esteemed titles.
Brand-new awards include Most Exciting Food Destination and The Russell Norman Award for Restauranteur of the Year in memory of the restaurateur behind Poplo and Brutto.
Ahead of the ceremony, the Good Food Guide has revealed its shortlist, which includes a list of worthy establishments and people in the industry.
Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “This year’s shortlist is a magnificent mix of starry names alongside some brilliant lesser-known talent that anyone interested in restaurants should be taking note of.
“If last year’s ceremony is anything to go by, our return to Theatre Royal Drury Lane is set to be a huge night of celebration with some revelations to remember.”
Here is the Good Food Guide’s full shortlist for the Good Food Guide Awards 2025:
Restaurant of the Year - Sponsored by OpenTable
- Osip, Somerset
- Restaurant Jericho, Leicestershire
- St John (Smithfield), London
- Opheem, Birmingham
- The Ritz Restaurant, London
Best New Restaurant - Sponsored by Tripleseat
- Skof, Manchester
- Lyla, Edinburgh
- Briar, Somerset
- Row on 5, London
- Albatross Death Cult, Birmingham
- Native, Worcestershire
Drinks List of the Year - Sponsored by Richard Brendon
- KOL & Fonda, London
- Timberyard & Montrose, Edinburgh
- Osip, Somerset
- Cornus, London
Chef to Watch - Sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon
- Jake Dolin - Manteca, London
- Elliot Hashtroudi - Camille, London
- Sam Lomas - Briar, Somerset
- Kyu Jeong Jeon and Duncan Robertson - Dongnae, Bristol
- Maria Close - Rockliffe Hall, County Durham
- Meedu Saad - Super8 Restaurants, London
- Philip Mcenaney and Katie Austin - Boath House, Nairn
Best Value Set Menu
- Josephine Bouchon, London
- The Palmerston, Edinburgh
- Dilsk, Brighton
- Pompette, Oxford
- Wilsons, Bristol
- The Devonshire, London
Most Beautiful Restaurant
- Grace & Savour, West Midlands
- The Dover, London
- Hearth, Hampshire
- The Park, London
- Woven by Adam Smith, Berkshire
- Wildflowers, London
The Russell Norman Award for Restaurateur of the Year
- David Carter, DCCO group
- Jason & Irha Atherton, The Social Company
- James Gummer, Olivier van Themsche & Phil Winser, Public House Group
- Guirong Wei, Master Wei, X’ian Impression, Dream X’ian
- Florence Mae Maglanoc, Maginhawa Group
- Dom Hamdy, Ham Group
- Jonathan MacDonald and Daniel Spurr, Scoop Restaurants
Most Exciting Food Destination 2025 - Sponsored by Landmark Trust
Announced on the night
For more information on the Good Food Guide and to sign up, please visit its website.
