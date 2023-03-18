News you can trust since 1853
Here are the 7 best Italian restaurants in Wigan according to Google reviews

From pasta to pizza, we all have our go-to dishes when visiting an Italian restaurant. But which establishments are rated the best in Wigan?

By Matt Pennington
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

With plenty of choice, we’ve done the leg work and compiled a list of the seven best venues across the borough based on Google reviews by customers.

Each of the seven eateries has at least a 4.5 star rating from its customers.

Francos on Rodney Street has a 4.5 star rating from over 600 google reviews.

1. Francos - Wigan

Olive Garden on Preston Road, Standish, has achieved a 4.5 stars rating from 839 reviews.

2. Olive Garden - Standish

La Cava in Hindley has accumulated over 450 reviews, earning themselves a 4.5 star rating.

3. La Cava - Hindley

After receiving 360 ratings, Primo has a rating of 4.8/5.

4. Primo - Ashton-in-Makerfield

