With the day to celebrate love just around the corner, we have put together a list of the best eateries for couples to enjoy a meal across the borough.
The list has been compiled using the highest ratings from customers on Google reviews.
La Cava have two Valentines day menus, a pizza or pasta main for £23.95 and any meat, chicken or fish available for £29.95 and is rated 4.5 stars on Google.
Rated 4.5 stars, Hedera will provide bottomless drinks and any three dishes for £28.
The Fat Olive's Valentines Day menu will provide three courses for £26.95 per person and boasts a rating of 4.5 stars on Google.
The Vale in Orrell, rated 4.5 stars is offeingr customers the choice between a two and three course meal, costing £24.95 and £29.95 respectively.
