News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
With a 4.5 stars rating on Google, Summat To Ate is serving three courses for £35 a head.

Here are the nine best places for a romantic Valentine's Day meal in Wigan

With the day to celebrate love just around the corner, we have put together a list of the best eateries for couples to enjoy a meal across the borough.

By Matt Pennington
2 minutes ago

The list has been compiled using the highest ratings from customers on Google reviews.

1. wwig-09-02-23-La Cava-NWUpload.jpg

La Cava have two Valentines day menus, a pizza or pasta main for £23.95 and any meat, chicken or fish available for £29.95 and is rated 4.5 stars on Google.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. wwig-09-02-23-Hedera-NWUpload.jpg

Rated 4.5 stars, Hedera will provide bottomless drinks and any three dishes for £28.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. wwig-09-02-23-Fat Olive-NWUpload.jpg

The Fat Olive's Valentines Day menu will provide three courses for £26.95 per person and boasts a rating of 4.5 stars on Google.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. wwig-09-02-23-The Vale-NWUpload.jpg

The Vale in Orrell, rated 4.5 stars is offeingr customers the choice between a two and three course meal, costing £24.95 and £29.95 respectively.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
WiganGoogle