Here's a handful of eateries in Wigan given either Five or Four stars in the latest hygiene ratings
Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have visited 83 food-serving businesses so far in 2021, with the majority of inspections taking place at home-based cake makers.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:51 am
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:52 am
The highest mark of Five, noting a “Very good” standard of hygiene, was awarded to 39 businesses.
A baker’s dozen scored the second highest grade of Four, while 15 eateries earned a “Satisfactory” rating of Three.
Here's a selection of some of the Five and Four-star rated eateries ...
