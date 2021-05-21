Here are the latest Food Standards Agency - Food hygiene ratings.

Here's a handful of eateries in Wigan given either Five or Four stars in the latest hygiene ratings

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have visited 83 food-serving businesses so far in 2021, with the majority of inspections taking place at home-based cake makers.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:51 am
Updated Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:52 am

The highest mark of Five, noting a “Very good” standard of hygiene, was awarded to 39 businesses.

A baker’s dozen scored the second highest grade of Four, while 15 eateries earned a “Satisfactory” rating of Three.

Click here for the full ratings.

Here's a selection of some of the Five and Four-star rated eateries ...

1.

Costa Drive-Thru, Robin Retail Park, Wigan - scored five in food hygiene ratings.

Buy photo

2.

Galloways,153 Poolstock, Wigan - scored five in food hygiene.

Buy photo

3.

Brian's Chippy, 118 Ince Green lane, Ince - scored five in food hygiene ratings.

Buy photo

4.

Exterior of Tom's Fish and Chips, 318 Ormskirk Road, Wigan - scored five.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3