Here's a picture treat for all of you who remember and loved Wigan's Chicago Rock Cafe

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
So many nightclubs have come and gone in Wigan’s King Street over the years that they are too numerous to remember. But many will recall the highly popular Chicago Rock Cafe which opened its doors in 1999.

Here are some picture memories of it from over the years for its fans to peruse.

1. 2010

A charity fashion show at Chicago Rock, King Street Wigan. Celebrities attended the night which featured a fashion showcase by students at Liverpool University and a charity auction. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Our photographer Nick Fairhurst captured a photo of Jason Donovan, after slipping our of the back door at an event at Chicago Rock Café, Wigan.

2. 2001

Our photographer Nick Fairhurst captured a photo of Jason Donovan, after slipping our of the back door at an event at Chicago Rock Café, Wigan. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. CHICAGO ROCK CAFE

2002 - CHICAGO ROCK CAFE Photo: GARY KELMAN

Boy band D:Rail with Chris Tolley, centre, Rob Sharples, left and Matt Bevan and fans at the Chicago Rock.

4. 2005

Boy band D:Rail with Chris Tolley, centre, Rob Sharples, left and Matt Bevan and fans at the Chicago Rock. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Related topics:WiganKing Street
