IN PICTURES: Inside the stylish Wigan coffee and wine bar The Old Bank, Pemberton.

He may not be planning to make coffee shops and wine bars his long-term retirement project, but former Wigan and Salford prop Lee Mossop is certainly making a success of the two he has so far and another is planned soon. After his Old Bank in Orrell proved a big hit after opening in 2016, he is now enjoying equal popularity with his more recent namesake on Ormskirk Road Pemberton. And the premises recently earned a commendable three stars in the latest round of hygiene ratings.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 8:23 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 8:24 pm

Here's a peek inside The Old Bank coffee and wine bar, Pemberton .

An original safe remains a feature.

