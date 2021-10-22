IN PICTURES: Inside the stylish Wigan coffee and wine bar The Old Bank, Pemberton.
He may not be planning to make coffee shops and wine bars his long-term retirement project, but former Wigan and Salford prop Lee Mossop is certainly making a success of the two he has so far and another is planned soon. After his Old Bank in Orrell proved a big hit after opening in 2016, he is now enjoying equal popularity with his more recent namesake on Ormskirk Road Pemberton. And the premises recently earned a commendable three stars in the latest round of hygiene ratings.