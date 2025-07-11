More than half of UK workers are too busy (or too guilty) to take a lunch break.

More than half of British workers don’t always take a lunch break because they are too busy, eating ‘al-desko’ - or feel too guilty.

A study of 2,000 full-time employees found only 36 per cent take their lunch break every day, with 13 per cent admitting it is often as little as once a week.

Nearly half of those (45 per cent) who skip lunch said they simply eat their food at their desk, while 59 per cent feel they are too busy to step away.

But 12 per cent claimed they feel guilty for taking a break, while 24 per cent blamed their colleagues distracting them for skipping the break.

As a result, 59 per cent struggle with the afternoon slump – with the lull most commonly kicking in at 3pm.

But 14 per cent hit the wall as early as 1pm.

Caroline Hughes, Marketing Director at plant-based food brand, Gosh!, which commissioned the research, said: “Lunch isn’t just a break - it’s a crucial opportunity to nourish your body and set you up for the afternoon”. the demands of a busy afternoon - from flagging focus to excess snacking”.

The study also found taste (59 per cent) and convenience (50 per cent) dominate lunchtime decision-making.

And less than half (46 per cent) consider health when choosing what to eat.

The findings also revealed a clear disconnect between priorities and habits - while 80% recognise the importance of fibre, just 23% manage to get their five-a-day, highlighting a gap between intent and everyday action.

The OnePoll.com study also found 79 per cent prioritise clean ingredients when it comes to thinking about what they want for lunch.

While 49 per cent prepare plant-based lunches, and for 60 per cent the priority is low carb.

More than two thirds (67 per cent) acknowledged that what they eat impacts their productivity for the rest of the day.

With 42 per cent seeing lack of concentration as a key symptom of the afternoon crash.

Nutritionist Laura Tilt, who is working with Gosh!, claims you need just 37 minutes to have a well-rounded lunch break.

They said: “Brits are not great at taking lunch breaks, but a proper pause in the day can help restore energy, improve focus and reduce stress.

“As a nutritionist, I will always preach about the importance of eating a well-balanced nutritional lunch to make sure you are prepared for a productive afternoon.

“That’s why we are encouraging workers to set aside 37 minutes and reclaim their lunch to fuel their mind and body the right way.”

The 37-minute lunch break: broken down

20 mins to eat

As food reaches your gut and nutrients begin to be absorbed, hormones that signal fullness to your brain starts to be released.

But this takes time - up to 20 minutes. So if you eat in a rush or while distracted (we see you, inbox), it’s easy to miss those signals.

10 minutes to move

Adding 10 minutes of low-intensity movement like a full body stretch or a walk can lift your focus and mood for the afternoon ahead.

Short activity breaks are also a great way to reduce muscular tension and counteract some of the negative health effects that are linked with sitting at a desk for long periods.

Seven minutes for a mental reset / restorative activity

Engaging in 5-10 minutes of a mentally restorative activity can help you and give you a mental reset before the afternoon.

