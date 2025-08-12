Morrisons latest Every Pack Gives Back initiative for end of life charity Marie Curie.

This summer shopping with a purpose has never been easier through Morrisons charity partnership with end of life charity, Marie Curie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Morrisons latest Every Pack Gives Back initiative, customers can help provide care to those with a terminal illness by simply making a purchase in-store or online.

Big or small, every product makes a different – whether it’s your morning cereal, a refreshing drink, or a feel good fashion find, every purchase gives back. Almost 275 products include a donation to Marie Curie with highlights including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oreo Golden – 90p (usually £1.50 – saving 40%). 5p donation to Marie Curie

Proper Corn Sweet and Salty Popcorn – £1.50 (usually £2.25 – saving 33%). 10p donation to Marie Curie

White Grapefruit – 45p. 5p donation to Marie Curie

Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Original Breakfast Cereal – £2.75 (usually £3.50 – saving £21%). 19p donation to Marie Curie

Fanta Lemon – £1.50 (usually £2.15 – saving 30%). 10p donation to Marie Curie