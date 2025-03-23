Mother's Day in Wigan: 11 eateries providing a special menu

By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
The special day for all mothers across the UK is coming up on March 30, and the challenge of treating a special lady in your life can be a difficult one.

Here are a dozen establishments in Wigan offering a special menu for Mothering Sunday.

These are some of the eateries providing.a special menu for Mother's Day

1. Mother's Day

Mother's Day breakfast menu- March 29/30 Afternoon tea- £23.95pp extra £5 for prosecco

2. Cafe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Brunch menu and set menu on offer

3. Albert's- School Lane, Standish

£37 three courses

4. Juniper- Church Lane, Shevington

