M&S cuts a third off wine prices ahead of National Prosecco Day - Saturday August 13

With popular bottles starting from£6, wine lovers can find great deals in store and online until September 12 – so what better time to make room in the fridge.
The store sells 20 bottles of prosecco every minute.
Customers can also save up to £40 on all M&S drinks online from August 16 to 29, perfect for stocking up ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
M&S is offering £10 off when you spend £75 on drinks on the M&S website, as well as £20 off £150 and £40 off £300 – PLUS free delivery on all drinks orders more than £100.
Most Popular
-
1
Five-bed mansion with games room, gym, and steam room yours for £1.25m
-
2
Ice cream: Here are Wiganers' all-time favourite ice creams
-
3
Three-floor Lytham penthouse with breathtaking balcony on the market for £1.25m
-
4
REWIND: 25 photos of Wiganers out on the town in years past
-
5
Magnificent modern family home with flawless interior and gorgeous garden yours for £545,000
Check out the offers here