M&S Food: This year's Christmas must-haves from Marks and Spencer's festive range

They say it's not just food, but can M&S bring the magic and sparkle to make your Christmas the best ever this year?
1. Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs
Clementine, Spiced Sugar Plum and Madagascan Vanilla Light-Up Snow Globe Liqueurs, 70cl - £20
2. Light-up chocolate box
Magic & Sparkle Chocolates – the FIRST EVER light-up chocolate box - 345g - £20
Lift the lid on these delicious mini snow-dusted milk, dark, white and golden blond chocolate houses and watch the stars inside the box twinkle in a dazzling festive scene.
3. Shortbread Light-Up Houses
Shortbread Light-Up Houses 230g - £5 each
These tins come in three colours and are filled with signature all-butter Scottish shortbread, making them the perfect gifts for just a fiver each!
4. The Marksologist
The Marksologist - 50cl - £18
A collection of six premium, ready-to-drink cocktails created to the highest standard and designed to replicate the experience of a 5-star cocktail bar in your own home